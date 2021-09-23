Thousands of EU nationals opt to stay in north Norfolk post-Brexit

Published: 8:33 AM September 23, 2021

Thousands of EU nationals have been granted permission to stay in north Norfolk, figures show.

But The3Million, which campaigns for EU citizens' rights, says it is concerned for the hundreds of thousands of people who are still waiting to find out if they can continue living in a post-Brexit UK.

Home Office data shows 2,390 EU citizens had successfully applied to continue living in North Norfolk by June 30 – the deadline for new applications imposed by the Government following Brexit.

Around ​90 applications made in the EU Settlement scheme were either refused, withdrawn, or invalid.

The highest number of applications received came from nationals of Bulgaria (840), Poland (470) and Romania (380).

The3Million said although millions of applications had been processed under the EU Settlement Scheme, almost half a million people were still awaiting a decision.

A spokesman said: "This backlog is unlikely to be cleared anytime soon, given the slowing pace of decision making.

"The scheme will also continue to receive new applications from vulnerable citizens who missed the deadline, as well as those upgrading from pre-settled to settled status and from joining family members.

"It is therefore crucial the Government commits to a long-term plan to support all applicants."

Kevin Foster, minister for future borders and immigration, said: "We continue to work as quickly as possible to conclude applications, as well as supporting people with their late applications.

“Our message remains clear. The Home Office is looking for reasons to grant status rather than refuse."

