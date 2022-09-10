'I writ heartfelt songs about life' Q&A with Sheringham musician Ervin Munir

We're putting the spotlight on people who live and work in north Norfolk in a series of Q&As. This week we're featuring Ervin Munir, 66, from Sheringham.

Tell us about your role in the community.

I am a solo acoustic singer/songwriter and a member of the band Cutting the Mustard. I write heartfelt songs about life and social injustice with an eye for the ridiculous.

My influences are Paul Simon, James Taylor and the Eagles.

Ervin grew up in Camden, London. My father wouldn’t let me listen to any music other than classical and Disney songs.

Eventually, in the Seventies, I bought a Simon and Garfunkel album and that’s when my interest in performing music began.

As well as song writing, I perform solo at local folk clubs and help run the open mic 'Rock the Lobster'.

My latest single – Why Did I Keep Movin’ On - is a song about the futility of love arranged over acoustic finger-style guitar.

The front cover of Ervin Munir's new single, Why Did I Keep Movin’ On, with cover art by Simon Glossop. - Credit: Supplied by Ervin Munir

This is the first single preceding a new album planned for release in 2023.

I intend to continue working with producer Aeron Z Jones on this. I've also got a website, it's at www.ervinmusician.com.

How long have you lived in Sheringham?

I moved here with my late wife, Dorothy, in September 2011.



What would you do if you were mayor for a day?

I would decree that an annual pot of money is put aside to fund PRS licences for all cafes/restaurants/pubs in Sheringham so that they could all support live music.



What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

Sheringham Park. It’s a beautiful place to take my dog, Maggie, for a walk.

Sheringham Park. - Credit: Keiron Tovell



What is your favourite pub?

I would say The Lobster. The landlord also does a lot for the community.

The Lobster in Sheringham. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY



Which shops do you rely on?

Blyth and Wright hardware store in Sheringham. It has everything you need.

Blyth and Wright's shop in Sheringham. - Credit: Archant Library



What is your favourite place to eat out in north Norfolk?

The Dun Cow Salthouse. Great setting as well as great food.



What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

Busking on the prom looking out at the sea on a sunny day, and using the money I make to buy dinner.



Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

Sheringham Park, Pretty Corner, Sheringham Beach, Dun Cow, Blakeney, Sheringham North Norfolk Railway.

Sheringham Lifeboat crew members. - Credit: Chris Taylor

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

All the RNLI Lifeboat crew in Sheringham.



What do you most love about north Norfolk?

The friendship and community I have found since moving here.







