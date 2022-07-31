News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New floodlights are 'icing on the cake' for village sports area

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:19 AM July 31, 2022
A floodlit multi-use games area in Norfolk

The multi-use games area (MUGA) in Erpingham has been upgraded with new £4,900 LED floodlights. - Credit: Norfolk Community Foundation

A sports facility in a remote north Norfolk village now boasts new £4,900 LED floodlights.

The upgrade was made at Erpingham multi-use games area (MUGA), thanks to a grant from Norfolk Community Foundation's Greening Our Communities fund.

Bill Goreham, a member of the village's MUGA committee, said the new floodlights are "the icing on the cake" of a facility that was first opened in 2013.

The area, which is situated next to Erpingham village hall, did have floodlights before but over the years they were beginning to fail, Mr Goreham added.

Opening of Erpingham muga. EDP columnist and BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Chris Goreham with local c

A file photo of when Erpingham MUGA opened in September 2013. - Credit: Archant

The new energy-efficient LED floodlights were installed in April, with the job overseen by Erpingham with Calthorpe Parish Council.

They use technology which was not widely available when the MUGA was constructed, and will effectively minimise the facility’s environmental impact – always a significant consideration in a location which sits alongside a designated County Wildlife Site

Secretary of the Erpingham MUGA management committee, Ann Goreham, said that “the upgrade is also timely in that it will help to keep use of the floodlights affordable as energy costs continue to rise.

"We would like to thank both Norfolk Community Foundation and Erpingham with Calthorpe Parish Council for their unfailing support in implementing this change to bring multiple benefits for our rural community," she said.

The MUGA, which boasts an all-weather surface, recess goals, rebound fencing, basketball hoops, fence-located wickets and mobile tennis nets, is a community asset and is used all-year round by groups from all over north Norfolk.

Mr Goreham said: "Anybody can roll up and play. It is used by tennis, football, cricket and basketball groups."

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Norfolk Community Foundation, said: “Norfolk Community Foundation is delighted to support this much-needed project that will make a real difference in the community. We wish them every success with their work.”

The MUGA is open every day and free to use, with just a modest charge for use of tennis equipment and floodlights.

To find out more about Erpingham MUGA, please email erpinghammuga@yahoo.co.uk


