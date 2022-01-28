New goals give boost to walking football club

Erpingham Walking Footballers with one of the new goals. - Credit: Supplied by Erpingham Leisure Hub

New goals are allowing more people to get into the sport of walking football following a £1,400 donation to a north Norfolk club.

Erpingham Leisure Hub was awarded £1,400 Norfolk Community Foundation grant through the Victory Homes Community Fund, which it put towards replacing aging football equipment.

Bill Goreham, hub chairman and walking football co-ordinator, said: “The new goals have already made a huge difference.

"Our old equipment needed assembling prior to every session and was showing signs of wear and tear.”

Mr Goreham said the new goals were allowing them to run more small-sided football sessions.

The leisure hub was established in 2015 not-for-profit community organisation, which also runs pilates, carpet bowls, short mat bowls and new-age kurling sessions - a game similar to bowls.

Jenny Bevan, head of programmes at the foundation, said: "Norfolk Community Foundation is delighted to support this much needed project that will make a real difference in the community.

"We wish them every success with their work."