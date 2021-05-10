Climate and planning among new councillors' priorities

Published: 3:57 PM May 10, 2021

Eric Vardy is the new North Norfolk district councillor for Holt ward, and Dr Alison Holliday is the new councillor for Coastal ward. - Credit: Conservatives/Archant

Climate change, planning, ambulance response times and business are among the priorities of North Norfolk District Council's newest members.

Both Conservatives, Dr Victoria Holliday has been elected the new member for Coastal ward and Eric Vardy now represents Holt ward.

There were by-elections for the two positions on May 6 because Lib Dem Karen Ward resigned her position as Coastal ward councillor and Duncan Baker gave up the Holt ward position.

Dr Holliday is also chairman of Cley Parish Council and was a GP in Holt for many years.

Dr Alison Holliday is the new councillor for Coastal ward. - Credit: Copyright: Archant

She listed her priorities as: "sympathetic planning; caring for our Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty; reducing ambulance emergency response times; abolishing loopholes in second home taxation; and ensuring good communications - broadband and mobile phone coverage".

You may also want to watch:

Dr Holliday said the parish council's achievements during her time there included building an accessible toilet, obtaining government grants to install ultrafast broadband, working towards installing electric vehicle charging points, and formulating a Dark Skies policy for the village.

Dr Holliday won Coastal ward with 585 votes ahead of Philip Bailey (Lib Dem) 303 votes and William Gee (Lab) 108. The turnout was 49.7pc.

Eric Vardy is the new North Norfolk district councillor for Holt ward. - Credit: Supplied by the Conservatives

Mr Vardy - who was also elected to Holt division on the county council in last week's election, said he would support climate change initiatives and struggling businesses, and work to protect the character of north Norfolk's towns and villages.

Mr Vady said: "My past experience as a business owner helps me understand the difficulties most businesses are experiencing, particularly as a result of Covid-19. I will do all I can to support them and their employees. I would like to see greater car parking provision in Holt, with increasing numbers of electric vehicle charging points.

"Tree planting is a priority for me, together with promoting carbon reduction initiatives within our homes and businesses. I recognise we are fortunate to live in an area of outstanding natural beauty, with unique towns and villages."

Mr Vardy won the seat with 837 votes, ahead of Jonathan Read (Ind), 738 votes; Jasper Haywood (Lab) 112 and Nicholas Coppack (Ind) 63. The turnout was 47.20pc.