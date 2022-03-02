News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Wind farm plans information sessions

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:41 PM March 2, 2022
Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm

Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm - Credit: www.chpv.co.uk

People will have a chance to learn more about the planned extensions of Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon wind farms at a series of information days.

Norwegian state-owned energy firm Equinor, which owns the two wind farms off the north Norfolk coast, will host sessions at Aylsham Town Hall on Monday, March 7, 2pm-7pm; Hall for All, Weston Longville, March 8, 1pm-6pm; Swardeston Village Hall, March 9 1pm-6pm; and  Sheringham Museum, March 10, 11am-4pm. 

An Equinor spokesman said: "These events will allow local stakeholders to learn more about the extension projects, provide an opportunity to ask questions to the project team, and for the project team to understand local concerns.

"Due to Covid-19 much of our engagement has been virtual, but Equinor recognises the benefits of face-to-face engagement, and will be hosting four events across Norfolk."

The company plans to double the capacity of both wind farms, so that they would have the capacity to power 1.5 million homes.

