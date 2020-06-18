Holt Festival extends art prizes entry period

2012 Holt festival art prize winner Katherine Hamilton with Sir John Hurt. Picture: Archant Archant

The entry period for this year’s Sir John Hurt and Sworders Art Prizes at Holt Festival has been extended.

Holt Festival Art prize 2013 winner Emily Cole. Picture: Archant Holt Festival Art prize 2013 winner Emily Cole. Picture: Archant

Open to all artists over 16 years of age, the winner of the Sir John Hurt Art Prize will receive a cheque for £1,750 and their winning entry will be exhibited at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in Norwich.

The Sworders Art Prize is specifically aimed at younger artists, aged between 16 and 23 years inclusive, and the winner will receive a cheque for £750, together with a commission free exhibition at The Gallery, a new contemporary art space in Holt.

The popular Holt Festival, which celebrates music and arts and takes place every summer, was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

James Glennie, Holt Festival fine art director, said: “The solitude of lockdown has provided quiet inspiration for many artists. It has been a time of innovation and productivity and we are delighted with the many and varied entries that we have received so far for this year’s Sir John Hurt and Sworders Art Prizes.

Holt Festival Sir John Hurt Art Prize winner in 2019 was Margie Britz for her piece Blue Moon, pictured. Image: Margie Britz/Supplied by the Holt Festival Holt Festival Sir John Hurt Art Prize winner in 2019 was Margie Britz for her piece Blue Moon, pictured. Image: Margie Britz/Supplied by the Holt Festival

“Unfortunately, due to coronavirus, we were forced to cancel Holt Festival 2020 and its popular exhibition of shortlisted works which were due to take place in July.

“However, given the artists’ enthusiasm, we have subsequently extended the entry deadline for the Sir John Hurt and Sworders Art Prizes until midnight on September 1 by which time it is hoped it will be possible to reschedule the exhibition of shortlisted works.”

Entries for this year’s Sir John Hurt Art Prize will be judged by art and architectural historian, Nichola Johnson, curator and publisher, David Case and award-winning artist, Susan Gunn. And the Sworders Art Prize entries will be judged by Susan Gunn and publisher and gallery owner, Adrian Hill.

Submissions must be suitable for wall-hanging and can comprise various art forms including painting, drawing, photography, textiles, printmaking, mosaic, sculpture, and collage, etc.

For more information on the Sir John Hurt Art Prize and Sworders Art Prize 2020 competitions, including details on how to submit entries, please visit www.holtfestival.org.