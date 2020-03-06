Search

Empty town centre site set to be occupied by estate agency and law firm

PUBLISHED: 16:26 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 06 March 2020

Mock-up of how the new business will look. Picture: NNDC planning documents/The Law Firm Group

Mock-up of how the new business will look. Picture: NNDC planning documents/The Law Firm Group

Archant

An empty business in a prime location in Cromer town centre could soon be occupied by an estate agency and law firm.

Former Blythwoods Care building in Bond Street, Cromer. Picture: Google MapsFormer Blythwoods Care building in Bond Street, Cromer. Picture: Google Maps

Plans for a change of use of the ground floor at Hethersett House in Bond Street have been lodged with North Norfolk District Council.

The application was submitted by the Law Firm Group whose managing director Merrian Fisher said: "We are currently at the Bullen Business centre in Cromer and will be moving into the new site. We hope to get permission for the change of use by the end of the month, and then start doing the renovation."

In a heritage statement submitted with the plans, she added: "I wish to advise that the proposed applications will not affect the character or appearance of the Conservation Area in which the property is located."

The firm is also applying for permission to erect exterior signs. The building was formerly occupied by Blythwoods Care.

