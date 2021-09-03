News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'North Norfolk makes me very proud' Q&A with Emma Spagnola

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 7:15 AM September 3, 2021   
Emma Spagnola, Liberal Democrat candidate for Suffield Park in the 2019 North Norfolk District Counc

Emma Spagnola, from Cromer.  - Credit: Archant

We're featuring people from our community in a series of Q&As. This week, we speak to Emma Spagnola, 47, from Cromer. 

How would you best describe your job or role in the community? 

I would say I am an advocate for disabled people and responsible for giving them the opportunity to enjoy North Norfolk.

Emma Spagnola

Emma Spagnola, an advocate for people with disabilities, taking part the parade at the Cromer Carnival. - Credit: Archant

How long have you lived in Cromer?

I have lived in Cromer for 10 years but, previously in East Runton for 37 years where my family goes back 10 generations.

You may also want to watch:

What would you do if you were mayor for a day?

I don't think I could get everything I would like done in a day so it would have to be something like free chocolate for the townspeople for the day.

Most Read

  1. 1 Much-loved Sheringham restaurant closes after 36 years
  2. 2 New £2.5 million Norfolk lifeboat to be named after Prince Philip
  3. 3 Spanish chambermaid shakes things up in play set in Cromer
  1. 4 Painting which has perplexed historians for years comes to Cromer
  2. 5 Two abnormal loads to travel through Norfolk
  3. 6 Plan to move allotments to make way for housing in Wells
  4. 7 Woman with dementia, 89, 'left trembling at the name of her care home'
  5. 8 Avid collector's vintage tractors to go under the hammer
  6. 9 Holt's popular Sunday market to go weekly again in 2022
  7. 10 Bookworms flock to church for two-day sale as 4,000 books sell

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

My favourite Norfolk landmark would have to Incleborough Hill. I spent many summer holidays with childhood friends making camps, having tomato sauce sandwich picnics and avoiding adders.

And now I appreciate the view, it is just beautiful.

What is your favourite pub?

I very rarely go to a pub, but when I do it is normally the Red Lion in Cromer, I just love the view of the pier from there.

Red Lion Pub in Cromer. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The Red Lion pub in Cromer.

Which shops do you rely on?

Lizzies Fruit and Veg, Butchers Joint and Dudley's in Cromer and for a treat I head to Picnic Fayre at Cley.

What is your favourite place to eat out?

Bann Thai in Cromer, they have delicious food and wonderful service. We are so lucky to have some amazing cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Cromer.

Belle and Kim Steggles at Bann Thai in Cromer, which has won the Good Food Award for best restaurant

Belle and Kim Steggles at their restaurant, Bann Thai in Cromer. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Which local places would you recommend to visitors? 

I would recommend visitors head to Incleborough Hill for the amazing view and then take in our wonderful coast. It is so beautiful and diverse the whole year round.

Or you really cannot beat a spot of people watching on the Cromer seafront whilst eating some chips from Mary Janes.

To top it off head to the end of the pier for a drink and the amazing end-of-the-pier show.

The cast of the 2021 Cromer Pier Show, which is also known as the Seaside Special.

The cast of the 2021 Cromer Pier Show. - Credit: William Jarvis

Who is your north Norfolk hero? 

My north Norfolk heroes would be all the wonderful volunteers. Those who love our small part of the world so much, those who voluntarily put on events, look after our heritage sites, provide services for the most vulnerable. They are a hidden army that is often forgotten. 

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

I love everything about north Norfolk but mainly the people, when speaking to people all over the country who have visited north Norfolk they always mention how friendly everyone is.

It makes me very proud.

Emma Spagnola, from Cromer. 

Emma Spagnola, from Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Emma Spagnola

*Would you like to take part in our Q&A or would you like to nominate someone? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk

Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team

Villagers voice bank holiday parking gridlock fears

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A beach wheelchair on Cromer beach.

North Norfolk District Council

Second beach wheelchair arrives on north Norfolk coast

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Musicians Clive and Gwenyth King were a popular attraction at the latest Holt Sunday Market. 

Sunbathing out, markets in - Norfolk's drizzly bank holiday weekend

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A Banksy piece of street art which as appeared on the sea wall in Cromer.

Your Say: Is Banksy good for Cromer?

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon