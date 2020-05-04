Search

Woman took her own life at home, says coroner

PUBLISHED: 14:47 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 04 May 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A woman who was found dead at her home was found to have taken her own life.

An inquest into the death of 41-year-old Emma Cutting, of Mundesley, was concluded on April 4, after most of the evidence was heard at a hearing in March.

Area Coroner Yvonne Blake said in her conclusion that Mrs Cutting had a history of severe depression, which had apparently started to reoccur shortly before her death.

Mrs Blake said: “Given all the circumstances...I am satisfied that Mrs Cutting’s death and the circumstances surrounding it fit with the coronal definition of suicide.

“It remains to extend my condolences to the family. It’s a very sad thing, and I’m very sorry that it has happened.”

Mrs Cutting was discovered hanging at her home on January 13 this year.

The conclusion was given via telephone conference.

*Need to talk? Call the free 24/7 Samaritans phone line on 116123.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

