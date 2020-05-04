Woman took her own life at home, says coroner

A woman who was found dead at her home was found to have taken her own life.

An inquest into the death of 41-year-old Emma Cutting, of Mundesley, was concluded on April 4, after most of the evidence was heard at a hearing in March.

Area Coroner Yvonne Blake said in her conclusion that Mrs Cutting had a history of severe depression, which had apparently started to reoccur shortly before her death.

Mrs Blake said: “Given all the circumstances...I am satisfied that Mrs Cutting’s death and the circumstances surrounding it fit with the coronal definition of suicide.

“It remains to extend my condolences to the family. It’s a very sad thing, and I’m very sorry that it has happened.”

Mrs Cutting was discovered hanging at her home on January 13 this year.

The conclusion was given via telephone conference.

*Need to talk? Call the free 24/7 Samaritans phone line on 116123.