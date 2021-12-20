Artist plans New Year classes with mental health in mind

Artist and window designer Emma Blount is planning a series of art classes in north Norfolk. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The positive effects of art on people's mental health was the spark behind a series of workshops being planned by a north Norfolk artist.

Emma Blount, who lives and teaches art in Hunworth, is running a 'learn drawing' class on Monday, January 3, a painting workshop on January 4 and a stained glass art session on January 5.

Ms Blount said the sessions were for people of all ages and abilities and would take place at the Hunworth Village Hall, from 10am to 4pm. They cost £110 per person per day or £300 for all three days.

She said: "The focus of my classes is on having a go and expressing mood through mark-making. I teach technical skill but I don’t make that a priority.

"The relaxed friendliness of my classes is also very welcome after such a long time of social isolation. Government restrictions at the time inform Covid protection measures for each class.”

For more information visit www.emmablount.co.uk or email emmablount@yahoo.co.uk.