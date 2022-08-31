Boatbuilding dynasty honoured with new mural

Members of the Emery boatbuilding family with the mural of boat builders Reg, Harold and Chris Emery, at work on the crab boat, the Windsor Rose, at their workshop, painted at the Old Boathouse in Sheringham. From left, Jonathan Emery and hius brother, Malcolm; Micheal Emery, third right, with his son, Rob, his daughter, Kate MacMillan, second right, and his granddaughter, Freya Macmillan. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A new mural recreating Sheringham’s most famous and last boat-building family has been unveiled at the site of their original business.

Local artist Colin Seal, 78, painted the mural dedicated to the Emery boatbuilders, and it has now been inaugurated by two of its surviving members, Mike and Malcolm Emery, at the Old Boathouse in Lifeboat Plain.

Five generations of Emery’s worked in the boat-building trade, beginning with Lewis ‘Buffalo’ Emery in 1860.

Richard Howitt and his parttner, Diana Sutton, at their home, the Old Boathouse in Sheringham with the mural depicting the Emery boatbuilding family at their old workshop. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Richard Howitt, who owns the Boathouse with Diana Sutton, said: “This is a brilliant piece of artwork, bringing Sheringham’s most famous boat-builders back to life.

"It will mean every one of our visitors can be part of the story of the building and will help to sustain its very special history for the next generation.

“The style means it is both a colourful and striking addition to the street scene at one of Sheringham’s key tourist spots, but also enjoys a realism which means someone approaching from the beach or along the promenade, could almost believe that the boat-builders are working today."

The mural of members of the Emery boatbuilding family, Reg, Harold and Chris, with the crab boat the Windsor Rose at their workshop, the Old Boathouse in Sheringham. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The mural draws on old photographs held at Sheringham Museum and imagines the building of the Windsor Rose, one of the last crab boats to be built in Sheringham.

Richard Howitt, left, owner of the Old Boathouse in Sheringham, with Colin Seal, the artist, at the unveiling of a mural depicting the Emery boatbuilding family at their old workshop. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Howitt added: “We are honoured that Mike and Malcolm advised on the design in advance and will be present with us, for its official inauguration.

"We could not be more grateful to Colin, who has brought his unique talents and personality to the artwork and who represents the very best of our Sheringham community.

“Many local residents and visitors have stopped and chatted to Colin and ourselves whilst the work was in progress and we hope many more will enjoy it, now and in the future.”

The Boathouse, which is a holiday premises, already has a blue plaque from the Sheringham Society to mark its historic status, whilst the new mural means it will now also be included in the Sheringham Art Trail.

Sheringham is home to a number of murals at local places of interest, reflecting its fishing heritage, local characters and its location on the Deep History Coast trail.

Many of these have been painted by or in conjunction with Mr Seal.