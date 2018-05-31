Coronavirus in Norfolk: Community champions set up emergency grant fund

An emergency grant fund has been set up in a north Norfolk town to put food on the table for struggling families during the coronavirus outbreak.

The North Walsham fund was created by community champions, the Community Shop, which is temporarily closed, and the North Walsham Phoenix Group.

The Community Shop will use its grant-giving track record and charitable governance to allocate funds to North Walsham Phoenix Group to be distributed to those in need.

Group chairman Mal Gray said: “The emergency grant fund will issue small grants to people who find themselves in need of financial support. This could be by providing vouchers for shopping, providing North Walsham Good Neighbours’ Scheme with funds to cover supplies for those who are in isolation, or other needs.”

The Community Shop kick-started the fund with £1,000 and Sainsbury’s of North Walsham donated £100 in shopping vouchers.

