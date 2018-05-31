Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus in Norfolk: Community champions set up emergency grant fund

PUBLISHED: 11:47 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 07 April 2020

Emergency grant fund poster. Picture: North Walsham Community Shop

Emergency grant fund poster. Picture: North Walsham Community Shop

Archant

An emergency grant fund has been set up in a north Norfolk town to put food on the table for struggling families during the coronavirus outbreak.

The North Walsham fund was created by community champions, the Community Shop, which is temporarily closed, and the North Walsham Phoenix Group.

You may also want to watch:

The Community Shop will use its grant-giving track record and charitable governance to allocate funds to North Walsham Phoenix Group to be distributed to those in need.

Group chairman Mal Gray said: “The emergency grant fund will issue small grants to people who find themselves in need of financial support. This could be by providing vouchers for shopping, providing North Walsham Good Neighbours’ Scheme with funds to cover supplies for those who are in isolation, or other needs.”

MORE: Coronavirus: Young musician performs live to grateful people in their gardens

The Community Shop kick-started the fund with £1,000 and Sainsbury’s of North Walsham donated £100 in shopping vouchers.

for more information, contact www.tinyurl.com/rdsnrnh

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

51 businesses delivering to your door in mid and north Norfolk

CC Wells market stall in Dereham's town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Firefighters tackle blaze in the open in Alderford

Emergency services on scene in Reepham Road, Alderford. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Body of missing man found in Sheringham

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3. Picture: Norfolk Police

New contractor starts collecting waste in North Norfolk

Serco is the new waste contractor in North Norfolk. Pictures: NNDC

Most Read

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

51 businesses delivering to your door in mid and north Norfolk

CC Wells market stall in Dereham's town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Firefighters tackle blaze in the open in Alderford

Emergency services on scene in Reepham Road, Alderford. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Body of missing man found in Sheringham

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3. Picture: Norfolk Police

New contractor starts collecting waste in North Norfolk

Serco is the new waste contractor in North Norfolk. Pictures: NNDC

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Coronavirus: Norfolk special constables give 1,000 hours in a week

Norfolk Special Constables take part in an intensive training event where they get to be assessed on their responses to different events like domestic abuse, traffic violations and public disturbances. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Former care home could become private homes after failed auction bid

Sunnymeade in Buxton, after it reopened as a guesthouse in late 2019. Picture: David Bale

Coronavirus in Norfolk: Community champions set up emergency grant fund

Emergency grant fund poster. Picture: North Walsham Community Shop

Coronavirus: Young musician performs live to grateful people in their gardens

Jack Daniel puts on Facebook Live gig for people during lockdown. Thousands watched due to pubs being closed amid coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Jack Daniel Music
Drive 24