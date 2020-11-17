Care home told it still ‘requires improvement’
- Credit: Geraldine Scott
A care home has been given a rating of ‘requires improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission - the same rating it was got following a previous inspection in February last year.
The healthcare watchdog said Elsenham House Nursing Home in Station Road, Cromer, still needed to improve, having found at an inspection on October 2 that people living there were not always being protected from risk of harm.
The CQC’s report said that although some aspects of the service provided to the roughly 20 residents had improved, the care home could still not be rated ‘good’ in the categories ‘safe’ and ‘well-led’.
John Dupuis, the care home’s owner, said they would aim for a rating of ‘good’ at the next CQC inspection.
While not wanting to comment on the detail of the report, Mr Dupuis said the care home was managing well throughout the second lockdown.
He said: “We’re coping quite well, we have had no issues and the staff and the service users are doing well.”
