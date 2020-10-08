Daughter to walk in memory of army dad killed in Afghanistan
PUBLISHED: 09:19 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 08 October 2020
Archant
A girl whose father died when he was serving with an army bomb disposal unit in Afghanistan is planning a charity walk in his memory.
Ella-Rose Tims, seven, from Stalham, wants to walk three miles on November 8 to raise money for the Royal British Legion.
Her mum, Hannah Tims, said the walk would be extra challenging for Ella-Rose as she had Crohn’s disease, which causes inflammation of the digestive tract.
She said: “It was her idea to do it. It’s the only way she can link herself with her dad.”
Ella-Rose’s father, Spencer Jones, died in 2012 on his third tour in Afghanistan, while her mum was pregnant with her. She said Ella-Rosewas in Year 3 at Stalham Academy and the school had been “very supportive” of her and the plans for the walk.
Donations to her appeal can be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hannah-tims.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.