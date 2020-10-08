Daughter to walk in memory of army dad killed in Afghanistan

Ella-Rose Tims, seven, from Stalham, is planning a walk to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: Supplied by Hannah Tims Archant

A girl whose father died when he was serving with an army bomb disposal unit in Afghanistan is planning a charity walk in his memory.

Ella-Rose Tims, seven, from Stalham, wants to walk three miles on November 8 to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Her mum, Hannah Tims, said the walk would be extra challenging for Ella-Rose as she had Crohn’s disease, which causes inflammation of the digestive tract.

She said: “It was her idea to do it. It’s the only way she can link herself with her dad.”

Ella-Rose’s father, Spencer Jones, died in 2012 on his third tour in Afghanistan, while her mum was pregnant with her. She said Ella-Rosewas in Year 3 at Stalham Academy and the school had been “very supportive” of her and the plans for the walk.

Donations to her appeal can be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hannah-tims.

