Search

Advanced search

Daughter to walk in memory of army dad killed in Afghanistan

PUBLISHED: 09:19 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 08 October 2020

Ella-Rose Tims, seven, from Stalham, is planning a walk to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: Supplied by Hannah Tims

Ella-Rose Tims, seven, from Stalham, is planning a walk to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: Supplied by Hannah Tims

Archant

A girl whose father died when he was serving with an army bomb disposal unit in Afghanistan is planning a charity walk in his memory.

Ella-Rose Tims, seven, from Stalham, is planning a walk to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: Supplied by Hannah TimsElla-Rose Tims, seven, from Stalham, is planning a walk to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: Supplied by Hannah Tims

Ella-Rose Tims, seven, from Stalham, wants to walk three miles on November 8 to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Her mum, Hannah Tims, said the walk would be extra challenging for Ella-Rose as she had Crohn’s disease, which causes inflammation of the digestive tract.

She said: “It was her idea to do it. It’s the only way she can link herself with her dad.”

Ella-Rose’s father, Spencer Jones, died in 2012 on his third tour in Afghanistan, while her mum was pregnant with her. She said Ella-Rosewas in Year 3 at Stalham Academy and the school had been “very supportive” of her and the plans for the walk.

Donations to her appeal can be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hannah-tims.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Cromer’s Boxing Day Dip cancelled over coronavirus fears

Brave swimmers take part in Cromer's Boxing Day Dip: This year the event has been cancelled because fears social distancing will not be possible at the popular event. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Daughter to walk in memory of army dad killed in Afghanistan

Ella-Rose Tims, seven, from Stalham, is planning a walk to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Picture: Supplied by Hannah Tims

Bid for share of £40m fund for Norfolk coast’s green spaces

The 'Greening the Edge' project is the latest in the Norfolk Coast Partnership�s efforts to mitigate climate crisis in one of the UK�s most beautiful and vulnerable places. Picture: Chris Taylor/Norfolk Coast Partnership

Cromer Pier team ‘overwhelmed’ by customers donating ticket costs

The team behind Cromer Piers Pavilion Theatre has thanked customers for their support and patience during one of the most difficult seasons on record. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Man to stand trial accused of three sex assaults

Mount Street and Bond Street, Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY