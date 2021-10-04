Norfolk director shoots movie on Sheringham beach

Published: 3:46 PM October 4, 2021

Ella Glendining filmed her short movie, with the working title 'Octopus', on Sheringham beach. - Credit: David Myers

A Norfolk born film-maker has shot a BFI-funded production in the north of the county.

Ella Glendining, one of Screen Daily’s 'Screen Stars of Tomorrow', has filmed her upcoming short movie, with the working title 'Octopus', on Sheringham beach.

Also shot on location at The Crown Pub and St Peter’s Church, the film tells the story of a disabled new mum returning to her sleepy seaside hometown for a funeral following the death of a friend.

A rising star in the industry, Ms Glendining has won awards for her short films.

She grew up in Norfolk, studied Film and Moving Image Production at Norwich University of the Arts and spent much of her childhood in various north Norfolk towns, including Sheringham – a destination she chose to return to for her film.

Locals and tourists enjoying the sunshine on Sheringham beach. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

After entering the world of filmmaking, she quickly discovered how many challenges disabled creatives face when trying to find a place in the industry, and she said she is seeking to combat systemic ableism and misrepresentation in her work and casting.

Commenting on why Sheringham was chosen as the location, she said: “It’s very beautiful, there’s so much here for the imagination, with lovely scenery. I think there’s not enough attention given to rural locations."

'Octopus', which has been backed by British Film Institure funding, explores themes of love, friendship, sexuality, disability and gender identity through the perspective of a group of friends reconnecting after tragedy and changes in their friendship dynamics.

The film will be submitted to various festivals before public release, which will be revealed through the director’s social media accounts.

Since 2019, north Norfolk has seen more interest in independent and domestic filming - especially on the beaches.

Here are six other films that were shot in the district:

Die Another Day

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa

Dambusters

Full Metal Jacket

All the King's Men

The Wicked Lady

In Love with Alma Cogan

North Norfolk District Council has said it welcomes film makers and productions on council-owned land. If you would like to shoot your production in north Norfolk, please contact their comms team at communications@north-norfolk.gov.uk