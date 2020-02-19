Electric vehicle charging points being installed in north Norfolk

Electric charge point. Picture: NNDC Archant

Electric vehicle charging points (EVCPs) are being installed in six public car parks across north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They will be installed in North Norfolk District Council-owned car parks in Sheringham, Cromer, Holt, Fakenham, Wells and North Walsham.

You may also want to watch:

The EVCs use 'GeniePoint', a web-based system for managing vehicle charging. The website allows customers to top up credit and sends a text message when charging is complete.

The project aims to help meet the expected rise in demand for electric vehicles from around 250,000 currently to six million by 2030.

Council leader Sarah Butikofer said: "This is just the first step on our path towards delivering a new greener agenda. Whilst we are working to reduce our own carbon footprints we want to help residents and visitors to play their part too."

The council received grant-funding from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV), a cross-government team that promotes the use of electric vehicles.