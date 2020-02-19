Search

Electric vehicle charging points being installed in north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:06 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 19 February 2020

Electric charge point. Picture: NNDC

Electric vehicle charging points (EVCPs) are being installed in six public car parks across north Norfolk.

They will be installed in North Norfolk District Council-owned car parks in Sheringham, Cromer, Holt, Fakenham, Wells and North Walsham.

The EVCs use 'GeniePoint', a web-based system for managing vehicle charging. The website allows customers to top up credit and sends a text message when charging is complete.

The project aims to help meet the expected rise in demand for electric vehicles from around 250,000 currently to six million by 2030.

Council leader Sarah Butikofer said: "This is just the first step on our path towards delivering a new greener agenda. Whilst we are working to reduce our own carbon footprints we want to help residents and visitors to play their part too."

The council received grant-funding from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV), a cross-government team that promotes the use of electric vehicles.

