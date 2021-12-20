News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Success for piano student at international contest

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:01 PM December 20, 2021
Gresham’s School student Solveig Paulsen.

Gresham’s School student Solveig Paulsen. - Credit: Supplied by the school

A talented student has revealed her joy after winning a prestigious international music prize.

Solveig Paulsen, a Year 12 student at Holt's Gresham's School, has won a 'Grand Prix' award at an International Festival-Contest 'Music of the World' event.

Solveig, 15, performed in an 'Ensembles' category along with piano partner Julian Olbach, playing pieces by Witold Lutoslawski and Sergej Rachmaninoff.

Solveig said of the award, which came with a US$1,000 prize: "My piano partner and I were thrilled to find out that we won, especially considering we practised for two hours almost every day in the month leading up the to the competition.

"It is fantastic to be recognised for our hard work and it was so much fun to practise and play together."

The contest is run by the Jerusalem Music Centre.

The pair also practiced for a third piece, a sonata by Mozart,which was not entered in the competition, but instead sent to the National German Competition for judgement.

