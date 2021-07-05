Youngsters welcomed to school's innovative transition day
Youngsters were able to get a taste of things to come thanks to a school's innovative transition event.
Because of the pandemic and ongoing limits around gatherings, schools have been unable to host regular transition days where large numbers of pupils visit their future classrooms at the same time.
Stalham Infant and Junior schools got around this obstacle by hosting a weekend transition event where small groups of children came into the school for short sessions to meet their new teacher and get a feel for the surroundings.
This was done by breaking the new Reception - joining Infant school - and new Year 3 children - joining the Junior school - into small bubbles and having 30-45 minute sessions at the school with the teachers they will have in September.
Glenn Russell, executive headteacher, said: "I feel proud of the staff for setting up and providing this opportunity to support our families.
"I feel it shows how the staff are going above and beyond to support the community and local families to have as positive a transition experience as they can under the current restrictions."
