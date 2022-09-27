Tea-towel petition calls for action on cost-of-living crisis

With MP Duncan Baker (centre) were, from left, Sheringham High School senior deputy headteacher Dawn Hollidge, head students Neve Davison and Naomi Frith, and Pete Skivington from Lighthouse Community Church. - Credit: Supplied by Sheringham High School

Almost 500 high school students have called on the government to take urgent action to address the cost-of-living crisis with a very unusual petition.

Rather than sign their names, the young people from Sheringham High School drew their faces on the tea-towel petition, with has been handed to North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker.

Students from the school's Soul Bites came up with the idea for the petition, which is in support of a Hunger Free Future campaign organised by the Trussel Trust, the UK’s largest provider of food banks.

The petition read: "Our petition this year is joining with the Trussel Trust to call for the government to make real policy changes to improve the circumstances of families during the cost-of-living crisis."

Alastair Ogle, executive headteacher, said: "It was a privilege to welcome MP Duncan Baker to Sheringham High School again, supporting our students and discussing current community issues and challenges".

Students also organised a collection of items to be donated to a local food bank.