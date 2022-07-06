News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Art teacher retiring after almost four decades

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:51 PM July 6, 2022
Rory Kent

Rory Kent is retiring after almost four decades teaching art at Aylsham High School. - Credit: Supplied by Rory Kent

A teacher is retiring after almost four decades of service at a north Norfolk school.

Rory Kent, 68, has been teaching art at Aylsham High School for 39 years.

He grew up on Buxton Road in the town when there were only a few houses and the estates had not yet been built.

Man on a hill

Rory Kent is retiring from Aylsham High School this summer. - Credit: Supplied by Rory Kent

As a boy he would watch the last of the steam trains thundering past in the fields behind his house.

His first memory of Aylsham High School is being thrilled at seeing the diggers working on the building's foundations when he was three years old.

Little did he know how significant this structure would be for him later in his life.

Mr Kent attended Aylsham Primary School and then Aylsham Secondary Modern.

His artistic talents were soon recognised and he was one of the school's first pupils to take an O-level, which helped him go to King's Lynn Technical College.

At Aberystwyth University he studied art and geography for his teacher training.

