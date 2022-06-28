News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Education

Norfolk woman wins national science teaching award

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 9:58 AM June 28, 2022
Rebecca Lamb science teacher and students

Rebecca Lamb, science teacher at Stalham Infant and Junior Schools, has won a national award for her work. - Credit: Stalham Infant and Junior Schools

A north Norfolk woman has won a national award for primary science teacher of the year.

Rebecca Lamb, from Stalham Infant and Junior Schools, was given the accolade by the Primary Science Teaching Trust (PSTT).

They said that her impact on the teaching and learning of science has been "extensive".

Ms Lamb said: "I am honoured to receive a Primary Science Teacher of the Year award, highlighting our school community's incredible work to provide our children with meaningful science learning and experiences."

Winners of the the awards, sponsored by the PSTT, receive £1,000 personal prize money, a selection of science resources and a year’s Association for Science Education (ASE) membership.

Glenn Russell, executive headteacher at Stalham Infant and Junior Schools.

Glenn Russell, executive headteacher at Stalham Infant and Junior Schools. - Credit: Archant

Glenn Russell, executive headteacher, said: "This recognition could not be more deserved. Rebecca has given so much to the children and families of Stalham over the years that she has been with us."



Stalham News

Don't Miss

An artist's impression of the Time and Tide Bell, which will be installed on the beach in Happisburgh. 

Bell McBellface? Names suggested for Norfolk's new beach bell

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A scene from the first North Walsham Street Feast in April.

More than 20 vendors lined up for town's food festival

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A sinkhole has formed near to the bridge on Norwich Road in Wroxham

Norfolk Live News

Sinkhole closes part of busy Norfolk road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Barclays has announced it is closing its branch in Holt's High Street, inset, county councillor Steffan Aquarone,

'Bank hub' proposed to save town from final branch closure

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon