Norfolk woman wins national science teaching award

Rebecca Lamb, science teacher at Stalham Infant and Junior Schools, has won a national award for her work. - Credit: Stalham Infant and Junior Schools

A north Norfolk woman has won a national award for primary science teacher of the year.

Rebecca Lamb, from Stalham Infant and Junior Schools, was given the accolade by the Primary Science Teaching Trust (PSTT).

They said that her impact on the teaching and learning of science has been "extensive".

Ms Lamb said: "I am honoured to receive a Primary Science Teacher of the Year award, highlighting our school community's incredible work to provide our children with meaningful science learning and experiences."

Winners of the the awards, sponsored by the PSTT, receive £1,000 personal prize money, a selection of science resources and a year’s Association for Science Education (ASE) membership.

Glenn Russell, executive headteacher at Stalham Infant and Junior Schools. - Credit: Archant

Glenn Russell, executive headteacher, said: "This recognition could not be more deserved. Rebecca has given so much to the children and families of Stalham over the years that she has been with us."







