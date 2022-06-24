Pupils pitch in to clean up beach

Northrepps Primary School pupils Emily Henle-Hunter and Henry Roberts, both aged five, taking part in a beach clean at Mundesley. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The remains of plastic waste and bits of rope from fishing boats were among the items of rubbish collected by youngsters on a school's beach clean.

Around 35 children from Northrepps Primary School were joined by two school governors, teachers and Michelle Duffy from the Marine Conservation Society for the clean-up at Mundesley beach.

Northrepps Primary School teacher Kate MacMillan with pupils at the Mundesley beach clean, from left, Juwell Jeehadu, seven, Freya Galasky, five, and Lottie Needham, six. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Teacher Kate MacMillan said they collected three 3kg of rubbish over the course of an hour.

She said the beach clean followed a series of lessons in the school's younger Acorns class about the environment and the harm plastics can do.

Mrs MacMillan said: "We've also been doing a lot of work around recycling, and we've set up a recycling centre in the playground.

"We've also written postcards to parents and letters to businesses to highlight the problems plastics cause for the seas, so the beach clean was the culmination of all that work."

The team from Northrepps Primary School doing a beach clean at Mundesley. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

One pupil, Henry Roberts, five, said it was important to keep our beaches clean. He said: "If people litter then all the fish will eat the plastic and stuff and then they won't feel very well. Then they don't eat and then they die."



