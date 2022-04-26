Students make film about north Norfolk's Deep History Coast

Students from Paston College on location while making their film about north Norfolk's Deep History Coast. - Credit: Paston College

Students at a north Norfolk college have made a film about the district's Deep History Coast.

The documentary, produced by media, history and drama pupils at Paston College in North Walsham, will now find a permanent home in coastal museums around the county.

The film is split into two parts, with the first section asking members of the public about the Deep History Coast, exploring the area's prehistoric past and interviewing scientists and historians to get a deeper understanding of the ancient footprints, mammoth bones, antlers and skulls that have been found there.

Part two celebrates the coast's ancient and modern communities with a poem written and performed by drama students.

Students from Paston College on location while making their film about north Norfolk's Deep History Coast. - Credit: Paston College

Dean Mooney, a lecturer at the college, said: "While many stories have already been told about this important stretch of East Anglia, the students wanted to communicate their findings differently.

"Throughout this process students gained valuable real-life experience of being on a film set, as well as the work that goes into the creative process of such a project."

About 30 students took part in the project which began last September and was completed in March.

"What's been really good is it's been so collaborative," Mr Mooney said.

The film was commissioned by Norfolk Museum Service's Kick the Dust Project and Creative Collisions.

Amy Godden, 17, a student at Paston College in North Walsham, was involved in the Deep History Coast film project. - Credit: Paston College

Amy Godden, 17, who helped to direct some of the shots around Cromer, said: "I enjoyed being able to use professional equipment to create appealing shots, as well as learning about how higher quality sound is recorded with an external microphone."

Phoebe Foulser, 18, who studies film, media and drama, said: "I appreciated how our individual ideas were listened to and we felt that we had a voice on the direction of the project."

The film can be watched on the Norfolk Deep History Coast film project YouTube channel.

More information can be found on the website www.deephistoryfilmproject.com.

The Deep History Coast trail goes from Weybourne to Cart Gap, a stretch of the coastal pathway that has interpretive signs shedding a light on the region's prehistoric past.



























