North Norfolk pupils jump for joy as GCSE results come in
- Credit: Stuart Anderson
Students across north Norfolk are making plans for the future after completing their GCSEs through one of the most unusual periods in modern times.
Due to the pandemic, students studied for parts of their qualification at home and online, and grades were given through teacher assessment rather than exams.
James Gosden, North Walsham High School's headteacher, said: “There have been periods of isolations, lockdowns, remote learning and having official exams cancelled but with the support of families and our talented staff our pupils have flourished. Our students all showed incredible resilience and secured some truly excellent results.
“These students really earned these results and they went through a rigorous set of internal exams and tasks which replaced the traditional examinations. I am exceptionally proud and excited to see what they achieve next.”
Dr Andrew Richardson, headteacher of Sheringham and Stalham high schools, also praised the students, saying: “Their resilience, maturity and commitment have been an example to all current and future students; a superb set of results.
You may also want to watch:
“Huge credit should also go to all our staff for their dedication and rigour in their teaching and fair assessment of achievement, to our brilliant support team who have been the rock for students during the pandemic, and to all parents for their continued support and pragmatism.”
Matthew Sprake, principal of Broadland High Ormiston Academy in Hoveton, said: “We are immensely proud of our students, who thoroughly deserve the excellent results that they have received today."
Most Read
- 1 'We could be split up' - Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home
- 2 Five places where new homes are set to be built in north Norfolk
- 3 New homes plan could swell size of village by about 20pc
- 4 One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk
- 5 Sodden floorboards and pet fur - couple's holiday let nightmare
- 6 Vintage clothes fill shop that has been vacant for 20 years
- 7 'Bear with us' - Water main work causes bus delays
- 8 Target agreed to build 2,400 new homes in north Norfolk
- 9 From postwar rationing to the pandemic - family butchers marks 75 years
- 10 7 of the best restaurants in Norfolk picked by readers
Duncan Spalding, Aylsham High School's headteacher, said: "It has been an incredibly challenging time for everyone across the country over the last 18 months. Our class of 2021 and their amazing teachers, pastoral and support staff have worked phenomenally hard together during these difficult times."
Cromer Academy headteacher Darren Hollingsworth said: "They’ve worked exceptionally hard through the trials and tribulations of the lockdown. They persevered and we’re immensely proud of their resilience."
Your say
We asked students and a couple of parents at Cromer Academy their thought on their results, and on studying throughout the pandemic.
"I got seven 9s including in maths, chemistry and biology, one 8 and one 7. I can only thank my teachers. In lockdown it was hard to keep up your motivation, but they really and I wouldn't have been able to do it without them. At the end of the day you just have to motivate yourself to keep working. I'm planning to go to Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form to do biology, environmental studies and maths." - Amy Wright, 16, from Thorpe Market
"I was surprised I did so well in science - I had an ungraded at the start of the year and I got a double 7. When I came back from summer school I had a lot of support, but it was a struggle to motivate myself. I'm going onto Oaklands College in St Albans to do a double BTec, and to play rugby with the Saracens' junior squad." - Beth Cass, 16, from Mundesley
"Supporting Beth was really a whole family thing - making sure she had the peace and quiet she needed. She also went to stay with her grandparents so she could have a block of time to study. As soon as she could get back into school, that's where she could really focus. Their teachers really helped them realise it's not a rush and they don't need to panic and their teacher assessments will be fair." - Lucy Cass, 42, Mundesley (Beth's mum)
"It was very different, working at home in much different surroundings and trying to study with family noise around you. I don't have a favourite subject. I'm going on to study health and social care at City College in Norwich. I want to go into working with younger kids." - Grace Bastow, 16, from Sheringham
"It's been strange. We spent a long time away from school and lost some of the experience of our childhood. But we still enjoyed it and worked hard and did what we needed to do. I'm going to go to Paston College and do biology at A-Levels, and then uni after that." - Harry Secker, 16, from Bacton
"I passed everything, and I did better than I thought in some subjects. In science, I thought I’d get a 5-4 and I got a 6-5 so I’m happy with that. I’m going onto A-Levels at Paston College. I want to do sport, geography and business. A lot of the online learning wasn’t as good as being in the actual lessons, so that was a challenge. - Alfie Tupper, 16, from Mundesley
“There were ups and downs, the first lockdown had its moment, the second lockdown he knuckled down and did really well. They would have been better being in school, but he got into a routine and worked incredibly hard.” - Jen Tupper, 48, from Mundesley (Alfie's mum)