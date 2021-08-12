North Norfolk pupils jump for joy as GCSE results come in

Published: 2:59 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 3:23 PM August 12, 2021

Students across north Norfolk are making plans for the future after completing their GCSEs through one of the most unusual periods in modern times.

Due to the pandemic, students studied for parts of their qualification at home and online, and grades were given through teacher assessment rather than exams.

James Gosden, North Walsham High School's headteacher, said: “There have been periods of isolations, lockdowns, remote learning and having official exams cancelled but with the support of families and our talented staff our pupils have flourished. Our students all showed incredible resilience and secured some truly excellent results.

Sheringham High School's Head Student Michael O’Driscoll celebrates his GCSE success. - Credit: Supplied by Sheringham High School

“These students really earned these results and they went through a rigorous set of internal exams and tasks which replaced the traditional examinations. I am exceptionally proud and excited to see what they achieve next.”

Dr Andrew Richardson, headteacher of Sheringham and Stalham high schools, also praised the students, saying: “Their resilience, maturity and commitment have been an example to all current and future students; a superb set of results.

“Huge credit should also go to all our staff for their dedication and rigour in their teaching and fair assessment of achievement, to our brilliant support team who have been the rock for students during the pandemic, and to all parents for their continued support and pragmatism.”

Sheringham High School's Head Student Honor Boughton achieved four grade 9s amongst her outstanding results. - Credit: Supplied by Sheringham High School

Matthew Sprake, principal of Broadland High Ormiston Academy in Hoveton, said: “We are immensely proud of our students, who thoroughly deserve the excellent results that they have received today."

Duncan Spalding, Aylsham High School's headteacher, said: "It has been an incredibly challenging time for everyone across the country over the last 18 months. Our class of 2021 and their amazing teachers, pastoral and support staff have worked phenomenally hard together during these difficult times."

Sheringham High School's Paige Sadler-Barker achieved two grade 9s amongst her superb results and a high added value score. - Credit: Supplied by Sheringham High School

Cromer Academy headteacher Darren Hollingsworth said: "They’ve worked exceptionally hard through the trials and tribulations of the lockdown. They persevered and we’re immensely proud of their resilience."

Cromer Academy headteacher Darren Hollingsworth. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Sheringham High School's Caius Law celebrates many great grades and an outstanding added value score. - Credit: Supplied by Sheringham High School

Sheringham High School's Harry Moorfoot collecting his results; All grade 9! He has enrolled at Sheringham Sixth to study English, Geography and Physics. - Credit: Supplied by Sheringham High School

Sheringham High School Martha Shawyer collecting her results - All grade 9s! She has enrolled at Sheringham Sixth to study Biology, English and Geography. - Credit: Supplied by Sheringham High School

Your say

We asked students and a couple of parents at Cromer Academy their thought on their results, and on studying throughout the pandemic.

Cromer Academy pupil Amy Wright celebrates her GCSE results. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

"I got seven 9s including in maths, chemistry and biology, one 8 and one 7. I can only thank my teachers. In lockdown it was hard to keep up your motivation, but they really and I wouldn't have been able to do it without them. At the end of the day you just have to motivate yourself to keep working. I'm planning to go to Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form to do biology, environmental studies and maths." - Amy Wright, 16, from Thorpe Market

Beth Cass, 16, from Mundesley, who was at Cromer Academy. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

"I was surprised I did so well in science - I had an ungraded at the start of the year and I got a double 7. When I came back from summer school I had a lot of support, but it was a struggle to motivate myself. I'm going onto Oaklands College in St Albans to do a double BTec, and to play rugby with the Saracens' junior squad." - Beth Cass, 16, from Mundesley

Lucy Cass, 42, from Mundesley, mum of Cromer Academy GCSE student Beth. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

"Supporting Beth was really a whole family thing - making sure she had the peace and quiet she needed. She also went to stay with her grandparents so she could have a block of time to study. As soon as she could get back into school, that's where she could really focus. Their teachers really helped them realise it's not a rush and they don't need to panic and their teacher assessments will be fair." - Lucy Cass, 42, Mundesley (Beth's mum)

Grace Bastow, 16, from Sheringham, who was at Cromer Academy. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

"It was very different, working at home in much different surroundings and trying to study with family noise around you. I don't have a favourite subject. I'm going on to study health and social care at City College in Norwich. I want to go into working with younger kids." - Grace Bastow, 16, from Sheringham

Opening his GCSE results at Cromer Academy was Alfie Tupper, 16, from Mundesley, with parents Jen and Jamie. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

"It's been strange. We spent a long time away from school and lost some of the experience of our childhood. But we still enjoyed it and worked hard and did what we needed to do. I'm going to go to Paston College and do biology at A-Levels, and then uni after that." - Harry Secker, 16, from Bacton

"I passed everything, and I did better than I thought in some subjects. In science, I thought I’d get a 5-4 and I got a 6-5 so I’m happy with that. I’m going onto A-Levels at Paston College. I want to do sport, geography and business. A lot of the online learning wasn’t as good as being in the actual lessons, so that was a challenge. - Alfie Tupper, 16, from Mundesley

Jen Tupper, 48, from Mundesley, mum of Alfie, who got his GCSEs at Cromer Academy. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

“There were ups and downs, the first lockdown had its moment, the second lockdown he knuckled down and did really well. They would have been better being in school, but he got into a routine and worked incredibly hard.” - Jen Tupper, 48, from Mundesley (Alfie's mum)