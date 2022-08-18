North Norfolk students' relief as A-Level results come in

Students at Paston College in North Walsham with their A Levels results. - Credit: Supplied by Paston College

North Norfolk's A Levels students breathed a collective sigh of relief as they received their results.

Hundreds of students converged on Sheringham High School, Paston College in North Walsham and Gresham's School in Holt to learn how they fared over the past two years and the results which, for many, will chart their future life's course.

Among them was Elise Wallace, 19 and from Trunch, who got two A*s and a B, and will study creative writing and English at Royal Holloway, University of London.

Elise said: “I’m kind of disappointed because I needed an A to get into my first-choice university [Durham], but I’m still chuffed. I got two A*s so I can’t be too upset.

“I want to write screenplays and novels. It’s what I love and what I’ve wanted to do for years, so I’m thrilled.”

Max Tomkins, 18 and from North Walsham, got two Bs and an A and is going onto study finance at the University of Reading.

He hopes for a career in investment banking. Max said: “I’d hoped I’d get all As, so I think I could have done better.”

Around 160 students got their results at the college, and 73.3pc of the grades were A*-C .

Craig Osborne, the college's head of A Levels, said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our students who have come from all across north Norfolk to study at Paston.

"Almost 50pc of the grades achieved were A*, A or B and for our students to have overcome the impact of Covid on their learning and to achieve such outstanding results is a testament to their hard work and dedication.

"We wish them every success with their next steps.”

Students at Sheringham High School achieved 82.6pc A* - C grades, and more than a third of the cohort of 41 achieved 'Norfolk Scholar' status - an honorary award created by county council.

Ramin Keshavarz, the high school's director of sixth form, said: "We are immensely proud of the superb achievements of all our students, and we congratulate them on their success.

"Our students have proved to be extremely resilient particularly throughout the last two and a half years. These young people will continue to make significant contributions to our community and beyond.

"Our thanks also go to all our staff for their hard work and care, and to all parents for their continued support.”