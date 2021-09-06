Nursery celebrates top grade from watchdog
- Credit: Little Owls Day Nursery
The team at a Scarning nursery are celebrating an 'Outstanding' rating following their first inspection by education watchdog Ofsted.
Little Owls Day Nursery in Fen Road was given the top grade following its August 5 inspection, the first it has had since it opened its doors in 2017.
Justine Watts, who runs the nursery along with partner Johnny, said: "The grades given by Ofsted are a reflection of our wonderful staff team who consistently go above and beyond in their endeavour to give children the best start to life possible.
"Our settings are a joyful place to be a child.”
Holly Parnell, operations manager said: “Receiving an ‘Outstanding’ judgement doesn’t happen on its own, it is a culmination of knowledgeable, passionate leaders whose decision making is informed by pedagogical principles and accurate knowledge of the needs and challenges of the children and families in our community."
Little Owls also run a day nursery in School Road, Toftwood.
