North Norfolk News > News > Education

Spice Girls and Stereophonics make Gresham's Christmas cover list

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:00 PM December 22, 2021
The Gresham's Guys group, which recorded 2Become1.

The Gresham's Guys group, which recorded 2Become1. - Credit: Supplied by Gresham's

Pupils at Gresham’s School in Holt have recorded two songs to help a charity over Christmas - and their choices may surprise you. 

In a school tradition dating to 2016, pupils formed into Gresham’s Guys and Gresham’s Girls groups for the fundraiser. 

While the girls' group went for a tune by the all-male Welsh rock band The Stereophonics, the boys plumped for a classic by the Spice Girls. 

The Gresham's Girls group recorded Dakota.

The Gresham's Girls group recorded Dakota. - Credit: Supplied by Gresham's

The girls' rendition of Dakota and the boys' version of 2Become1 are available to hear online here greshamsgirls.bandcamp.com/track/dakota and here greshamsguys.bandcamp.com/track/2-become-1 

A spokesman from the school said: "The singles have been created with the aid of Gresham’s music teachers, as well as some industry greats, such as Ash Soan who recorded the rhythm for the songs and Eric James who helped to master the tracks.

It is hoped that the singles will raise a good total for Holt Youth Project. The charity exists to provide a safe environment for young people to meet and socialise with the minimum of supervision, which builds their social communication skills and promotes ownership."

Holt News

