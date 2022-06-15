Cromer Academy awarded 'Green Flag' status

Oliver Williams, Oscar Branston-Tilley, Gabriel Attfield and Sol Rivett, students at Cromer Academy which has been awarded Green Flag status. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

A north Norfolk school has been awarded a prestigious 'Green Flag' award.

Cromer Academy was praised by Eco-Schools, the awarding body and part of ‘Keep Britain Tidy’, for getting involved in work around the Queen’s Canopy.

It also won recognition for how the school’s eco-committee has been keeping schoolmates up-to-date in a number of ways, including assemblies and newsletters.

The school, part of Inspiration Trust, has organised a beach clean, planted 1,300 bushes, insect-friendly plants, and four trees, as well as introducing bird feeders, bug hotels and a sanctuary space.

Tree planting at Cromer Academy. Pictured from left to right are Malachai Bastow, Mr Nutt, Andrew Clark, Millie Hannah, Richard Leeds and Millie Rogers. Mr Nutt is head of CADT and has been part of the Eco-School project. Richard Leeds is one of Cromer Academy's school governors. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Eco-Schools said it was "striking" how much responsibility the students are taking.

Sarah Clark, a Cromer Academy parent said: "Our son has been able to channel his keen interest in environmental issues on the school eco committee and actively help to achieve this award.

"It’s really helped to build up his confidence too."











