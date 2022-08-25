Cromer students celebrate 'record-breaking' GCSE results
- Credit: Inspiration Trust
Students at Cromer Academy are looking forward to the future as the school enjoyed a "record-breaking" set of GCSE results.
The school saw improvement in results versus 2019 in all areas, with the standout subjects being art, history and languages, with success also seen across sport and music too, while 80pc of grades were at 9-4 across Maths and English.
With the challenges that have surrounded teaching and learning due to the pandemic and the return to exams following their hiatus, staff were "extremely proud" of what the pupils achieved.
Among the students collecting their results on Thursday was Honey Harwood, who had a knee operation during the exams, meaning she could not sit them all.
But the 16-year-old was happy with her results and will now study biology, chemistry and psychology at Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College.
Zara and Zak Last, 16, had felt nervous, but Joe said the pressure spurred him on to do better.
They will now be going their separate ways, with Zara off to Paston College to study sociology, maths and biology and Zak on his way to Sheringham Sixth Form where he will study sport, media and business.
Most Read
- 1 Return of town's carnival hailed as a success
- 2 Openreach apologises after homes without internet for three weeks
- 3 How to keep spiders out of your house as they invade for mating season
- 4 Woman, 22, opens village's first coffee trailer
- 5 Man 'ignored bald tyres warning' to drive 8,000 miles before horror crash
- 6 Road closure in place for filming in Norfolk village this week
- 7 Two men arrested after large number of oil drums found in van
- 8 Bee-eater brood up to five as group gets ready to fly!
- 9 North Walsham school friends reunite 69 years on
- 10 Barclays to move into community centre as high street branch shuts
Sugar Campbell Willis, 16, only enrolled at Cromer Academy in the April of Year 10.
"I only had a year and a half but I found all the teachers helped.
"I did end up doing really well," she said.
Her best subject was photography, which she will now go on to study at Paston College alongside media and art history.
"It was quite nerve-wracking, considering the news said the results were expected to be quite low," she said.
Another student, Lydia Cass, 16, was also relieved to get her results.
She said: "I was a little bit nervous but I feel great now."
Lydia will go to Access Creative College in Norwich to study a vocal course and develop her singing voice.
Principal Darren Hollingsworth said: “I am beyond proud of our Cromer pupils and their efforts. It's been a record-breaking year.
"It really does go to show that hard work pays dividends.
"I'd like to thank each member of staff who played their part in helping our pupils to the next stage of life. We are a team and as a team, we wish every pupil the very best in their journey.
"We share in this success as part of the Cromer community."