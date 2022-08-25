Cromer students celebrate 'record-breaking' GCSE results

Students at Cromer Academy are looking forward to the future as the school enjoyed a "record-breaking" set of GCSE results.

The school saw improvement in results versus 2019 in all areas, with the standout subjects being art, history and languages, with success also seen across sport and music too, while 80pc of grades were at 9-4 across Maths and English.

With the challenges that have surrounded teaching and learning due to the pandemic and the return to exams following their hiatus, staff were "extremely proud" of what the pupils achieved.

Principal of Cromer Academy Darren Hollingsworth, centre, pictured with two students at the school on GCSE results day. - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Among the students collecting their results on Thursday was Honey Harwood, who had a knee operation during the exams, meaning she could not sit them all.

But the 16-year-old was happy with her results and will now study biology, chemistry and psychology at Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College.

Twins Zak and Zara Last after collecting their GCSE results on August 25 at Cromer Academy. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Zara and Zak Last, 16, had felt nervous, but Joe said the pressure spurred him on to do better.

They will now be going their separate ways, with Zara off to Paston College to study sociology, maths and biology and Zak on his way to Sheringham Sixth Form where he will study sport, media and business.

Sugar Campbell Willis, 16, only enrolled at Cromer Academy in the April of Year 10.

"I only had a year and a half but I found all the teachers helped.

"I did end up doing really well," she said.

Sugar Campbell Willis and Kami Matthews with their GCSE results at Cromer Academy. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Her best subject was photography, which she will now go on to study at Paston College alongside media and art history.

"It was quite nerve-wracking, considering the news said the results were expected to be quite low," she said.

Lydia Cass, centre, with her parents Lucy and Gary, at Cromer Academy on GCSE results day. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Another student, Lydia Cass, 16, was also relieved to get her results.

She said: "I was a little bit nervous but I feel great now."

Lydia will go to Access Creative College in Norwich to study a vocal course and develop her singing voice.

Principal Darren Hollingsworth said: “I am beyond proud of our Cromer pupils and their efforts. It's been a record-breaking year.

"It really does go to show that hard work pays dividends.

"I'd like to thank each member of staff who played their part in helping our pupils to the next stage of life. We are a team and as a team, we wish every pupil the very best in their journey.

"We share in this success as part of the Cromer community."











































