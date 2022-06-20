Village primary could join school federation

Colby Primary School is in talks to join the Aylsham Learning Federation.

Jill Steward, chair of governors at the village school, between Aylsham and North Walsham, said both governing boards involved believed the move would "protect and strengthen" education in the area.

The federation currently includes Aylsham High School, the primary Bure Valley School and John Of Gaunt Infant and Nursery School.

Ms Steward said: "If approved it would mean that our school would become part of the federation which includes Aylsham High where a majority of our children transfer at the end of Year 6.

"This is not a bid to merge or amalgamate the schools and we would like to reassure our families, pupils and staff that each school will continue to maintain their individual identities, as they have up to now."

Ms Steward said parents' views would be considered before any decision was made.

She said: "Our priority is always on making Colby Primary the very best school it can be for our children."