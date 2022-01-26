School's 'shining light' ethos leads to fresh 'Good' grade

Pupils at the Belfry Church of England Primary school in Overstrand give the thumbs up to the school's new 'Good' Ofsted rating. - Credit: Supplied by the school

The community at a north Norfolk school is celebrating after once again being rated 'Good' by Ofsted.

The Belfry Church of England Primary School in Overstrand hosted inspectors from the education watchdog on November 11.

Titus Cotton, headteacher, said he was delighted with the result.

Mr Cotton said: “We have an amazing set of children, parents and family, staff and governors, and have received excellent support from the county and the diocese – I am glad that Ofsted recognise us as a 'Good' school."

Mr Cotton said his team had worked hard to ensure the school offered a consistent programme across year groups.

"There is a big world out there and we want our children to be resilient, confident and independent," he said.

The school's last inspection was in 2016, when it was also rated 'Good'.

David Milligan, lead inspector at the latest visit, said in Ofsted's report: "The school vision, ‘happy children learn’, is demonstrated by pupils at school.

"The ‘shining light’ ethos of the school is "pupils are proud to attend school'."

The report said leaders had high expectations for what should be taught, and pupils understood the reasons behind their learning.

Mr Milligan said: "For example, one pupil said, ‘maths is useful as I might need to work out the cost of clothes in a sale when there’s a 10pc discount.’"

He said school leaders helped pupils to be independent.

Mr Milligan said: "They support pupils to think about how their own actions affect themselves and others.

"Staff give pupils ownership of how to manage positive relationships in a safe environment. Pupils solve disputes and resolve arguments without the need for adult intervention."

He said the school could improve further by developing its curriculum in a small number of subjects, in which the content taught had "not yet been finalised".

Mr Milligan said: "This means that in some subjects, pupils are not developing the knowledge they need to know.

"Leaders should, in these subjects, identify the key knowledge they want pupils to learn. This will enable pupils to deepen their subject knowledge in all areas of the curriculum."

There are 134 children aged four-11 on the school roll.