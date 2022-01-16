News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
School celebrates success with production of Joseph

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:30 AM January 16, 2022
The wives in Aylsham High School's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The wives in Aylsham High School's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. - Credit: Daniel Soanes

Pupils from Aylsham High School have been hailed for the "energy and joy" they put into their recent production of Joseph and His Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The show, which had been hit by Covid delays, was met with rave reviews from parents, staff and school governors alike.  

Kirk Wills, director, said: "After 16 months of on and off again with Covid restrictions, lockdowns, and cancelled rehearsals, we managed to get our show to the stage with a live orchestra and audiences over the five shows.

The cast of Aylsham High School's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The cast of Aylsham High School's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. - Credit: Daniel Soanes

"I am incredibly proud of what the cast managed to achieve despite the challenges they faced. We are now looking forward to starting the process of preparing Elf the Musical for performance in December 2022."

The show was produced by Tanya Wiseman and the cast ranged from Years 7 to 11, as well as two former students, Noah Crane, and Emma Shelby, who are now in Year 12 elsewhere, also featuring. George Bartlett-Archery played Joseph, and Esme Harlow and Leah Featham were the narrators. 

Theatre
Aylsham News

