Aylsham High students look to bright futures after GCSEs

Nerves gave way to relief - and in some cases, disappointment - at schools across north Norfolk as GCSE students received their results.

The hall at Aylsham High School was buzzing as scores of teenagers were reunited with their friends and finally opened their envelopes.

Jess Gotterson with her GCSE results letter at Aylsham High School. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Among the top achievers was Jess Gotterson, 16, who was also the school's head girl. Jess said she was thrilled with her eight 9s - the best grade - and an 8 in maths.

She said: "I did do a lot of work, and I didn’t know if it was necessarily working until today. I did at least three or four hours of revision every day after school."

Jess plans to do her A-levels at Notre Dame High School in Norwich, focusing on French and English, before going onto university.

"I don't know what I want to do there yet - maybe something with journalism," she said.

Oren Everett, 16 and from Alby, was likewise delighted with his eight 9s, an 8, a 7 and a 6.

Oren Everett with his GCSE results letter at Aylsham High School. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Oren said: "I'm really pleased because I put in a lot of work, and wasn't expecting a 9 in history.

"Science and maths are my strongest fields. I find I’m quite good at stuff that includes logic, but essay subjects I find harder."

Oren managed to successfully juggle his time at school with his passion for sport. He played rugby for Aylsham High and football for Aylsham FC throughout his studies.

He added: "I had to miss out on a few sessions, but it was worth it."

He also plans to go on to Notre Dame, taking maths, sciences and Spanish.

Joe Penfold, 16, finished up with seven 9s, an 8 and two 7s.

Joe Penfold picks up his GCSE results at Aylsham High School. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Joe, from Mount Pleasant in Norwich, said: "Maths and sciences are my strongest areas, and I’m really happy with how I did.

"I'm going onto Notre Dame and then university, but I'm not entirely sure what course. I'll see where A-levels take me."

Executive headteacher Duncan Spalding said he was "incredibly proud" of all the students.

Mr Spalding said: "It has been a tough and disrupted few years in their education and in their lives, and they have shown incredible resilience and determination to achieve such a wonderful set of results."