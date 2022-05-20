News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Students get set for A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Logo Icon

Sheena Grant

Published: 3:18 PM May 20, 2022
Students from Aylsham High School are staging an open-air performance of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Students from Aylsham High School are preparing to perform Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the beautiful walled gardens at Mannington Hall on June 10 and 11.

Drama teacher Tracy Mitton says the 32-strong cast and crew of 12 and 13-year-olds, in year 8 at the school, have worked tirelessly on the production, both during school time and even in the holidays. 

She added: “The school has a fantastic reputation for their shows. I honestly couldn’t be more proud of the cast and crew - The Dream team - such a dedicated and astonishingly talented team.

“It has been an absolute honour and privilege to work with such committed and talented young people. This wonderful Dream Team have given the whole process their all, I am so pleased that they are now showing the fruits of all their hard work.”

A Midsummer Night’s Dream tells the story of four young lovers who find themselves embraced by an enchanted forest, where sprites lurk and fairies rule, on midsummer’s night. 

Tickets for the performance, which takes place at 6.30pm on both days, cost £12 and can be purchased from the school’s main reception from 12.35-1.15pm every Wednesday or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/Aylsham-High-School

