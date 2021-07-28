News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
News > Education

Young cricketer sets sights on national success

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 6:30 AM July 28, 2021   
Arthur Wilcox

Arthur Wilcox - Credit: Supplied by Gresham's

A north Norfolk pupil is stepping up to the crease for a regional cricket squad. 

Arthur Wilcox, who is in Year 10 at Gresham's in Holt, has been selected for the London and East ECB U15 Bunbury team. Arthur will go to the National Cricket Performance Centre at Loughborough University in early August for the festival against the other three regions, the south-west, the north and the Midlands.

The teen’s love for the game has recently seen him captaining the Norfolk Under 15s team as well as playing for his local team, Downham Stow Cricket Club, every Saturday when not in school.

He has also been enjoying success with the U16 Gresham’s team. They recently won the Midland National Inspire Cup Final against Shrewsbury School by 12 runs.

Arthur said: “I am thrilled to have been selected for the team, especially as I did not expect it. The festival will be a great experience and will help me to develop my cricketing skills”.

