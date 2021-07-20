News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
School made sure the show went on with summer panto

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:39 AM July 20, 2021   
Francesca as Pinnochio and Evie as Snow Whites step mother

Francesca as Pinnochio and Evie as Snow Whites step mother - Credit: Aldborough Primary School

Aldborough Primary School was determined that the show would go on after its pantomime had to be cancelled in December with a performance in the last week of the summer term.

They showed you can’t keep a good team down, as the year six children, along with their class teachers Jill Morgan and Claire Taylor, wrote and performed the show which usually manages to lampoon a few notables, both local and national.

The show went on, much to the hilarity of the parents and visitors who got to see it.

In Search of a Happy Ever After was the title of their performance, which centred around a panel deciding which were the best moments of pantos gone by.

“One of the issues we have with the Aldborough panto is that there are so many speaking parts. So we tend to bring in a few characters from other pantos anyway," said Jill Morgan.

Some of the cast of Searching for a Happy Ever After

Some of the cast of Searching for a Happy Ever After. - Credit: Aldborough Primary School

Headteacher Helen Bearman said the parents absolutely loved the show:  “This year we had to restrict the number of spectators, to keep to government guidelines, but the audiences were incredibly enthusiastic.

“It’s wonderful to see the children perform at such a high level, building up their self-confidence while having such fun, and soaking up the booing and cheering, of course.

“Hopefully this Christmas we’ll be able to get back to the normal schedule – having to prepare both the panto and the leavers’ assembly in such a short space of time was very demanding, on both the children and the staff!”

