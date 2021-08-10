Teachers and students celebrate 'strong' A level results in North Norfolk

Published: 2:38 PM August 10, 2021

Ewan Kirpalani, Guy Dury Cooper and Connor Geoghegan get their A level results at Sheringham Sixth form - Credit: Sheringham Sixth Form

Schools and sixth forms across North Norfolk have reported an "outstanding" year of A-level results.

Teachers praised students for their hard work under difficult circumstances.

Tuesday marked the end of weeks of nervous waiting as thousands of students got their all-important results.

The pandemic has meant this year's students have suffered more disruption than any cohort before them and grades have been based on teachers’ assessment rather than exam results.

Some students were emailed their results or collected them remotely while others went into schools to find out their results in person and to celebrate or commiserate with friends and classmates.

Peter Earp, 18, from Sheringham who got three A* in his A levels - Credit: Archant

At Sheringham Sixth Form, pupils were able to collect their results in person.

Among them was Peter Earp, who exceeded his predicted grades to achieve three A*s in physics, maths and chemistry.

Peter said: "I was definitely nervous [this morning]. I was very uncertain what I was going to get but I did rather well, I'm very thankful to all the teachers who supported me.

"I was very surprised, I wasn't expecting it, I'm very happy that it's happened."

Ramin Keshavarz, the director of Sheringham Sixthform - Credit: Archant

Ramin Keshavarz, the director of Sheringham Sixth Form said he and his colleagues were really pleased with how students had done.

He said: "We are immensely proud of the achievements of all our students.

"Throughout the last two years in particular, these young people have repeatedly impressed us with their ability to work hard through exceptionally difficult circumstances.

"Their resilience and commitment have been an example to all future students and they should be congratulated on a superb set of results.

"Huge credit should also go to all our staff for their dedication and to all parents for their continued support.”

Gresham's school in Holt tweeted its congratulations to students whose hard work was rewarded with "a strong set of results."

We are delighted that the consistent hard work of our pupils has been rewarded with such a strong set of results. We wish the class of 2021 the best of luck in their plans to study, start apprenticeships or take a gap year. #SpacetoThrive #alevelresults2021 pic.twitter.com/JrEmLFGyWK — Gresham's School (@Greshams_School) August 10, 2021

Corrienne Peasgood, principal of Paston College in North Walsham, said: “Across our three college sites at Easton, Paston and Norwich, we are celebrating the achievements of more than 1,200 students who have received results for level three vocational and technical qualifications and A-levels.

"These students have worked incredibly hard, showing so much determination and resilience in adapting to the changes to their learning imposed by the pandemic."