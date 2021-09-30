News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Couple's bid to convert old mill shop into home

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:41 AM September 30, 2021   
Canal open weekend. Ebridge Mill area. Picture Clive and Shirley James

An aerial view of the site of the old Ebridge Mill on the banks of the North Walsham and Dilham Canal. - Credit: Archant

A former shop next to a historic water mill could be transformed into a residential home.

The application, currently in the hands of planners at North Norfolk District Council, would see The Mill Shop at Ebridge Mill on Happisburgh Road, White Horse Common, near North Walsham, converted into a single-storey house.

According to papers submitted by the applicants, Michael and Helen Reynolds, the building was last used in 2020, before the coronavirus lockdown, for the sale of pet foods.

Ebridge mill now. Pic: Norfolk Cottages/Steve Adams.

Ebridge Mill, dating back to the 1800s, has been converted into six homes in recent years.

The premises, a pair of buildings linked by a short corridor and a double garage, has a long history of retail use, having been built for the sale of animal feeds.

Neighbouring Ebridge Mill, which dates back to the 1800s and overlooks the North Walsham and Dilham Canal, has been converted in recent years into six homes with work starting in 2015.

A decision on the bid is expected by November 24.

North Walsham News
Norfolk Broads News

