Search

Advanced search

Easter treat for health workers after sweet shop’s Covid-19 closure

PUBLISHED: 15:59 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 06 April 2020

Karl Ives, left, and ambulance technician Colin Court with a donation of Easter eggs for health care and emergency workers from Sheringham shop The Chocolate Box. Picture: Supplied

Karl Ives, left, and ambulance technician Colin Court with a donation of Easter eggs for health care and emergency workers from Sheringham shop The Chocolate Box. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Families of north Norfolk healthcare workers will have a happier Easter thanks to a donation from Sheringham shop The Chocolate Box.

The Station Road shop - now closed due to the coronavirus outbreak - has given around 70 Easter eggs to families of NHS staff as a way of saying thanks for their hard work.

Sarah Broughton, who runs the shop, said: “The NHS are doing a amazing job for all our community and country, so the least we could do is give all these amazing workers a chocolate Easter treat to show our heart full appreciation of the work they are doing in these extremely difficult times.”

Colin Court, an ambulance technician based at Cromer’s ambulance station, accepted the donation from Ms Broughton’s partner, Karl Ives.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Here to Help: Where to get help in north Norfolk during the coronavirus outbreak

Mr Court said: “Some of our colleagues are in isolation because either they or their family members are showing signs, so we’ve made arrangements to make sure that the eggs go to the ones with children. We thank Sarah and Karl so much for their donation, it’s so nice to see the public coming together at this time.”

The shop also donated a large, hand-painted Easter egg for the A&E staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and more stock to Sheringham’s Salvation Army and Sun Court Nursing Home, Break charity’s children’s homes in Sheringham and Mundesley and Halsey House in Cromer.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of missing man found in Sheringham

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3. Picture: Norfolk Police

51 businesses delivering to your door in mid and north Norfolk

CC Wells market stall in Dereham's town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Car crashes into house, starting fire in Norfolk village

Emergency services on scene after a car crashed into a house, starting a fire in Reepham Road, Alderford. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Body of missing man found in Sheringham

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3. Picture: Norfolk Police

51 businesses delivering to your door in mid and north Norfolk

CC Wells market stall in Dereham's town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Car crashes into house, starting fire in Norfolk village

Emergency services on scene after a car crashed into a house, starting a fire in Reepham Road, Alderford. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Easter treat for health workers after sweet shop’s Covid-19 closure

Karl Ives, left, and ambulance technician Colin Court with a donation of Easter eggs for health care and emergency workers from Sheringham shop The Chocolate Box. Picture: Supplied

Car crashes into house, starting fire in Norfolk village

Emergency services on scene after a car crashed into a house, starting a fire in Reepham Road, Alderford. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Is Little Mix’s Norfolk gig still going ahead?

Little Mix were set to perform at Holkham Hall in Norfolk this summer, but one of the members says it has been postponed Picture: Liz Hobbs Group

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

New contractor starts collecting waste in North Norfolk

Serco is the new waste contractor in North Norfolk. Pictures: NNDC
Drive 24