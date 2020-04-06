Easter treat for health workers after sweet shop’s Covid-19 closure

Families of north Norfolk healthcare workers will have a happier Easter thanks to a donation from Sheringham shop The Chocolate Box.

The Station Road shop - now closed due to the coronavirus outbreak - has given around 70 Easter eggs to families of NHS staff as a way of saying thanks for their hard work.

Sarah Broughton, who runs the shop, said: “The NHS are doing a amazing job for all our community and country, so the least we could do is give all these amazing workers a chocolate Easter treat to show our heart full appreciation of the work they are doing in these extremely difficult times.”

Colin Court, an ambulance technician based at Cromer’s ambulance station, accepted the donation from Ms Broughton’s partner, Karl Ives.

Mr Court said: “Some of our colleagues are in isolation because either they or their family members are showing signs, so we’ve made arrangements to make sure that the eggs go to the ones with children. We thank Sarah and Karl so much for their donation, it’s so nice to see the public coming together at this time.”

The shop also donated a large, hand-painted Easter egg for the A&E staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and more stock to Sheringham’s Salvation Army and Sun Court Nursing Home, Break charity’s children’s homes in Sheringham and Mundesley and Halsey House in Cromer.