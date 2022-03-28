News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Easter crafts go on sale to help hospital

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:50 PM March 28, 2022
Members of the Trunch Knitters and Stitchers

Knitted chicks, eggs, flowers, hats, teddy bears, mittens, crosses and bookmarks will be sold to help a hospital. 

The Easter-themed creations made by the Trunch chapter of Norfolk Knitters and Stitchers will go on sale at the village's Methodist church in North Walsham Road on Saturday, April 2 from 10am to midday.

Money raised will go to North Walsham hospital friends' group, who are currently improving the site's gardens and have plans to buy more equipment and specialist chairs for the hospital. 

Val Dagley, the Trunch group's co-ordinator, said: “We have supported lots of charities and chose the Friends when we were asked by the village shop about knitting some bed socks for hospital patients at Christmas.

Val Dagley, co-ordinator of the Trunch Knitters and Stitchers.

"We could not help at the time, but we hope the sale will raise some funds for them.”

The group meets on the third Monday of each month at Trunch village hall and everyone is welcome for a cuppa and a chat, including non-crafters. 

