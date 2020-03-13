Search

Warning to dog owners after sheep left dead in field

PUBLISHED: 11:29 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 13 March 2020

Three sheep have been killed on a farm in East Ruston in North Norfolk. Picture: Will de Feyter

Three sheep have been killed on a farm in East Ruston in North Norfolk. Picture: Will de Feyter

A farmer has issued a warning to dog walkers after three of his sheep were attacked and killed.

Three sheep have been killed on a farm in East Ruston in North Norfolk. Picture: Will de Feyter

Will de Feyter, who farms at East Ruston, said he found a ewe dead in a field on March 8, and the bodies of two hoggets - sheep between one and two years old - on March 11.

Mr de Feyter said 'all the signs' pointed to dog attacks.

He said: 'These girls were set to join our breeding flock and lamb down next year. This won't be happening now thanks to someone being unable to control their dog.'

Mr de Feyter said he had reported the attacks to the police.

He said it was a warning to dog owners to be careful when walking in the countryside.

Mr de Feyter said: 'There are sheep out in the countryside and it's not a place for your dog to run free all the time. If you think there might be livestock in the area - or even if you don't know - put them on a lead anyway. It's better to be safe than sorry.'

Norfolk police confirmed the incidents had been reported.

