Sammys Bar and Grill in East Runton could be demolished to make way for a terrace of three houses. - Credit: Google

A bar and restaurant could be demolished to make way for housing with the owner stating the pandemic was the "final straw" in deciding the close the business.

The application, submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), would see Sammy's Bar and Grill on High Street in East Runton replaced with three houses.

In a document supporting the proposal the applicant states the venue is "no longer a viable business".

The East Runton village sign (photo: Antony Kelly) - Credit: Archant

The paper says the venue was bought and refurbished in June 2016.

"Since then, I have worked extremely hard and made further significant investments. It goes without saying that the pandemic has been the final straw and has drive me to this decision," the applicant states.

East Runton has three licensed premises and a take away.

The application says the proposed brick and flint houses would improve the area's appearance.











