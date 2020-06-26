Police hunt hedge-cutting conmen

The was a rogue trader incident in East Runton. Picture: Google StreetView Archant

Two rogue traders are being sought by police after an incident in East Runton.

Police said two men went to a property in Top Common the village between 10.30am and 11.30am on Wednesday, June 24.

They claimed they were to carry out gardening work which had not been pre-arranged.

Whilst one of the men spoke to the homeowner, the other one started to cut a hedge. After finishing the work, they asked for £300 in payment and left.

Anyone who may have seen the men in the area, or the vehicle they may have been driving, is asked to contact PC Jack Houghton at North Walsham Police Station on 101 quoting reference numbber 36/41656/20.

Alternatively call, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.