MP urges Brits to trade Mallorca for Mundesley on next holiday

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker (inset) has called for British people to take their next holiday in the UK after lockdown. Images: Archant Archant

Brits should invoke their “wartime spirit” and stay within these shores for their next holiday, according to North Norfolk’s MP.

Duncan Baker, 40, said encouraging people to take a domestic holiday rather than venturing abroad would be key to helping our struggling tourism and hospitality sectors get back on their feet after the lockdown.

Mr Baker said it might not be too long before people can plan their next getaway - and is hopeful holidays could be possible later this summer.

He said: “I’ve called on the minister of tourism to implement a nationwide stay-in-the-United Kingdom this year for your holiday campaign.

“The B&B, the campsites, the hotels would all benefit and it would really boost our tourist destinations like north Norfolk.

“I think we could see a real wartime spirit involved where we encourage people to stay in the UK to help business bounce back.”

Mr Baker said he was confident the British public would be content to swap traditionally popular overseas destinations such as Mallorca or Paris for spots such as Sheringham and Wells - at least for one year.

He said: “We have some of the most beautiful areas in the country on our doorstep. When the chips are down people rise to the challenge, so let’s support the country and holiday here.

“I’d like to think that by the time we get into the late holiday season - late August time - that there can be a degree of [domestic travel].

“A timeline is really difficult to draw up at the moment. Those decisions will start to emerge in the next fortnight.”

North Norfolk District Council was due to pay out £65m in Government grants to local businesses affected by the coronavirus.

The district has more than 5,000 businesses potentially eligible for the grants - more than any other part of Norfolk.

The council has also processed millions of pounds worth of rates relief for local firms.

Mr Baker said he was continuing to work from home during the lockdown, and his constituency team had dealt with around 3,000 emails from people asking for support and advice - everything from helping care homes get personal protective equipment to repatriating UK citizens from Australia.