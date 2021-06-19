MP to take on London Marathon for 26 charities

Video

Published: 6:30 AM June 19, 2021

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker is strapping on his trainers for one of the biggest challenges of his life - the London Marathon.

And the 41-year-old wants the run to be about far more than himself - he is aiming to raise at least £26,000 for 26 north Norfolk charities - one for every mile of the run.

MP Duncan Baker is training to run the London Marathon. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Baker, who said he has not done any running since his school days, said: "It's something that everybody can get behind after the pretty rotten time that we've had. All these local charities can benefit. Donating £1,000 for every mile you complete is something I don't think many people have done before."

Charities which are based in the constituency - not the local government area - of North Norfolk will be able to apply to benefit through Mr Baker's website, and he will run a "live draw" to pick the 26 beneficiaries on July 9.

The fundraising is being co-ordinated by the Norfolk Community Foundation, and Mr Baker said that if he broke the £26,000 target, charities beyond the initial 26 could benefit.

Mr Baker said he was sticking to a healthy diet, and he was now the lightest weight he had ever been in his adult life. He said his training was going well so far, although his band muscle started to hurt when he got to about the 15-mile mark.

He said: "I'm learning to get the right food in me and get my mileage up. So far I can run about 2.5 hours before I'm absolutely exhausted, but I've got to get close to doubling that to get around. "There's still a long way to go.

"People see me running and put their hands up, it's lovely and what better place for training runs than around Cromer, Sheringham and West Runton?

"I just hope I can do it and not let anyone down."

Mr Baker said he got the idea for the run after learning that all MPs have the opportunity to take part the London Marathon. He said: "When I got elected I always wanted to do something that would be great for the community."

The marathon takes place on October 3. To find out more or nominate a charity to benefit from the run, visit https://www.duncanbaker.org.uk/marathon







