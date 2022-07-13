North Norfolk MP backs Penny Mordaunt for next PM

The MP for North Norfolk is backing Penny Mordaunt to become the next leader of the Conservative Party.

Duncan Baker has revealed he has thrown his support behind the trade minister, Brexit campaigner and Portsmouth North MP, who launched her bid to become the next prime minister on Wednesday morning (July 13).

🎥 Quite a media scrum building up in here for the @PennyMordaunt launch. Huge support, topping many of the external polling figures. Leadership, values, integrity, experience and a breath of fresh air to take our country forward. Penny Mordaunt for Prime Minister! #PM4PM 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/TsgNWC8ljG — Duncan Baker (@duncancbaker) July 13, 2022

In a tweet, Mr Baker said: "I'm backing #PM4PM.

"She has the integrity, the values and the vision to give us the fresh, clean start we need.

"We need leadership over Ukraine and the cost of living.

"Her military, economic and SoS (Secretary of State) experience makes her the standout candidate for tackling the enormous issues we face," he added.

Penny Mordaunt, another of the Conservative Party leadership hopefuls - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Last week's cascade of resignations saw Mr Baker step down from a parliamentary private secretary (PPS) position in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

In his resignation letter, he said: "The breakdown in trust from the last six months is abundantly clear.

"The latest situation to unfold regarding Chris Pincher only compounds those feelings, with many now recognising the situation is clearly unsustainable."

In May, in the wake of the Sue Gray report into illegal lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street, Mr Baker neither condemned Boris Johnson over the affair, nor voiced his wholehearted support for the prime minister.

On Wednesday morning (July 13), he attended Ms Mordaunt's launch event, where he again tweeted his support for the candidate, saying that she has "huge support, topping many of the external polling figures".

Balloting begins today (July 13) to find Boris Johnson's successor in 10 Downing Street, with eight contenders in the running after clearing the first hurdle on Tuesday night.

The other MPs still in contention are Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi, Tom Tugendhat, Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch and south west Norfolk MP Liz Truss.

Elsewhere across the county, George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, and Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland, are also backing Ms Mordaunt.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild is supporting Rishi Sunak, Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, is running the campaign for Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi and Norwich North MP Chloe Smith is backing Liz Truss.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous has thrown his weight behind Jeremy Hunt.