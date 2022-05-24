Duncan Baker 'respects police judgement' on Partygate photos

Prime minister Boris Johnson is under face scrutiny after photos of a party at No.10 Downing Street were released. Inset, North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. - Credit: PA

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has refused to condemn Boris Johnson following the release of fresh photos showing the prime minister holding a drink at an event during the second coronavirus lockdown.

On Monday, ITV News published leaked photos of the November 13, 2020 event - at which one person is believed to have been fined.

It comes ahead of the expected release on Wednesday of the full Sue Gray report on parties at Downing Street, when such gatherings were illegal under lockdown laws.

Reacting to the photo release, Mr Baker said: "I suspect this photograph was from an event that was one of the many that the Metropolitan Police investigated and has been fully reviewed as part of their work.

"I respect their judgement and understand no fine was issued to the prime minister for it.

"I don’t know why but perhaps we will hear in due course. We will soon have the full Sue Gray report, which should give a full explanation on all these events and then I hope we can finally start to repair the public trust that has been so damaged.

"As my constituents know I have always called for full transparency and accountability at every step of the way."

The pictures show Mr Johnson standing by a table filled with wine bottles, glasses, drinks and food, raising a toast and talking to a group of others, who have not been identified.

ITV said the event was a leaving party for Lee Cain, who was Mr Johnson's communications chief. The prime minister told parliament there were no parties in Downing Street on that date.