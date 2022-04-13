News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

North Norfolk MP keeps silent over PM's fine

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:14 PM April 13, 2022
Duncan Baker has been chosen as the Conservative candidate for North Norfolk for the next general el

Duncan Baker has been chosen as the Conservative candidate for North Norfolk for the next general election.Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

North Norfolk's MP is yet to take a public stance over the prime minister's 'Partygate' fine.

Boris Johnson was on Tuesday issued with a fine for attending a party on his birthday at 10 Downing Street on June 9, 2020, when such gatherings were illegal due to the coronavirus lockdown. 

Several Norfolk MPs have commented on the fine which made Mr Johnson the first British PM to be punished for breaking the law. 

Johnson and Sunak

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have both received fixed penalty notices from the Metropolitan Police - Credit: PA

But North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker is so far keeping quiet and has not responded to repeated requests for comment. 

Nor has Mr Baker offered his views on his Twitter or Facebook feeds. 

At the end of January Mr Baker called Mr Johnson's position "very questionable" because of Partygate.

He said at the time: "North Norfolk consistently had some of the lowest levels of infection in the country. We followed the rules.

"So many of my constituents have been incensed. The damage this is doing to the government is enormous. It is about integrity and trust."

Jerome Mayhew, the MP for Broadland, said he needed to give the matter serious thought before he was able to respond to the news of the fine.

Most Read

  1. 1 Demolition to start on eyesore building to make way for builders' merchant
  2. 2 Line of Duty actor Daniel Mays visits north Norfolk fish and chip shop
  3. 3 Work to build bus interchange on part of car park site to start this month
  1. 4 'When will it stop' - Town rocked by new Lidl trolley barricades
  2. 5 Forecourts on the front line as fuel shortages bite in Norfolk
  3. 6 Joy as care home rises out of special measures
  4. 7 Obituary: Pharmacist and preacher who left a legacy of care
  5. 8 Norfolk couple scoop 'mind-boggling' £30,000 lottery win
  6. 9 Take a look inside some of Norfolk's best 'shoffices'
  7. 10 White Stuff is coming to north Norfolk

Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, have both thrown their support behind Mr Johnson. 

The PM has apologised for attending the party, which his wife, Carrie, chancellor Rishi Sunak, and others were also fined for. 

But there could be more fines to come for Mr Johnson and others - the police investigation into illegal gatherings at No.10 continues.

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Lily Mai's Cromer

Seaside bar ordered to close earlier after six years of complaints

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk constabulary at The Warren in Cromer. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk Live News

North Norfolk couple found in home died of 'serious injuries'

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
John Travolta - The Old Forge, Thursford

John Travolta says he 'loves Norfolk' after eating at seafood restaurant

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Josh Birmingham New Street Cromer

Street food shack hoping to open second takeaway in north Norfolk

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon