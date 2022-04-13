North Norfolk MP keeps silent over PM's fine

Duncan Baker has been chosen as the Conservative candidate for North Norfolk for the next general election.Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

North Norfolk's MP is yet to take a public stance over the prime minister's 'Partygate' fine.

Boris Johnson was on Tuesday issued with a fine for attending a party on his birthday at 10 Downing Street on June 9, 2020, when such gatherings were illegal due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Several Norfolk MPs have commented on the fine which made Mr Johnson the first British PM to be punished for breaking the law.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have both received fixed penalty notices from the Metropolitan Police - Credit: PA

But North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker is so far keeping quiet and has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

Nor has Mr Baker offered his views on his Twitter or Facebook feeds.

At the end of January Mr Baker called Mr Johnson's position "very questionable" because of Partygate.

He said at the time: "North Norfolk consistently had some of the lowest levels of infection in the country. We followed the rules.

"So many of my constituents have been incensed. The damage this is doing to the government is enormous. It is about integrity and trust."

Jerome Mayhew, the MP for Broadland, said he needed to give the matter serious thought before he was able to respond to the news of the fine.

Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, have both thrown their support behind Mr Johnson.

The PM has apologised for attending the party, which his wife, Carrie, chancellor Rishi Sunak, and others were also fined for.

But there could be more fines to come for Mr Johnson and others - the police investigation into illegal gatherings at No.10 continues.