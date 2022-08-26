Ukrainian mother and son to continue living with Norfolk MP

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, right, with Ukrainians Anna and Sviatik Kolomiichuk (centre), and wife Nina Baker and children Isabelle and Eleanor. - Credit: Supplied by Duncan Baker

If you had told Duncan Baker at the start of 2022 that within a few months he would be going on holidays with complete strangers from another country, he would never have believed you.

But that is what happened to the North Norfolk MP after he and his family took in a Ukrainian mother and child in April, following the Russian invasion which started on February 24.

Mr Baker said: “We’ve celebrated birthdays together and we’ve been on a summer holiday together to Suffolk.

“We’ll continue to support them as much as we can and we’ll continue to spend a lot of time together.”

Anna, 35, and her son Sviatik, six, left his father Vitali in Kyiv amid the war - he stayed in the Ukrainian capital in order to secure their family home and continue with his work at a university.

Mr Baker said the hope was that within a year or so Ukraine may be safe enough for them to return home.

"They're still too scared to return home because of the missile strikes that were in Kyiv a couple of months ago," he said.

Anna is about to start a job as a teaching assistant at a primary school.

Sviatik, who had not previously attended school in Ukraine because children start later there, is going into Year 2.

Mr Baker said: "He went to a couple of taster days, and he will be going into a different year level from my children, so he will be fully independent from them and he can make his own friends."

He said Sviatik's English had improved "immeasurably" since they arrived in Britain, and he was playing football and learning to play cricket.

Mr Baker - who lives in Aylmerton with wife Nina and two young daughters - said Anna and Sviatik had been making their own connections and integrating into British life.

"We're trying to give them more independence," he said "They've started to find their own friendship groups.

"Earlier we did everything together, but now they're starting to branch off and do different things. They are settling in."